Netflix’s ‘Best. Christmas. Ever.’ Assembles Most. Random. Cast.

In the streamer’s latest random movie generator result, Netflix is bringing together folks from American Pie, Boogie Nights, Cinderella, and Pet Sematary for a new Christmas flick. The cast of the upcoming holiday film Best. Christmas. Ever. will include Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, Jason Biggs, and Matt Cedeño set to star. Whatever Netflix is putting in their holiday cocktails, we want some!

Norwood will lead the pack as Jackie, a Christmas lover who always (without fail!) sends a holiday newsletter out to her best friends and family. Though she finds it charming, others find it far too boasting—like old college pal Charlotte (Graham). When Netflix’s classic twist of fate sends Charlotte and her husband Rob (Biggs) over to Jackie’s house for the holidays, opportunity arises. Charlotte will use this time together to expose her pal’s imperfections!

But as all holiday films go, Best. Christmas. Ever. will prove that friendship and love triumphs all. Hopefully. After Charlotte’s attempt goes awry, she nearly ruins Christmas for both families. It’s up to two old friends to put festivities back on track. (Netflix’s first-look summary seems to describe the whole plot, but what’s new?)

Netflix is on a hot streak of casting names as if chosen through a round of celebrity Mad Libs for their so-bad-they’re-good holiday movies (be it in rom-coms, adventure flicks, sappy romances, or comedies). Vanessa Hudgens has led the pack with a whopping four Christmas movies to her name, but she’s joined by major stars like Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Forest Whitaker, Emma Roberts, Nina Dobrev, Jennifer Coolidge, Kathy Najimy, and most recently, Lindsay Lohan, who plans to make her big return to the silver screen in Falling for Christmas. (That’s not to mention Hallmark and Lifetime’s penchant for a “Remember this star from the ’90s? Now they’re in our Christmas movie!” style of casting.)

Alongside Graham and Biggs, who will play one couple, Norwood will star opposite Matt Cedeño, the perfect husband for the perfect life. Cedeño’s acting career is similarly disparate from the Christmas rom-com genre, with credits including a gang leader on Power and a cult leader in Ruthless.

Father of the Bride’s Charles Shyer wrote the script with Todd Calgi Gallicano, and Pet Sematary director Mary Lambert will helm the film. She does have some experience outside of the horror realm, though; Lambert directed the Brooke Shields-led (speaking of random casting) snowy romance A Castle for Christmas for Netflix just last year.

Best. Christmas. Ever. will most likely land on Netflix for their 2023 holiday season, but stay tuned—maybe we’ll see a 2022 release. If not, it’ll have to be another Fairly. Average. Christmas.