Netherlands Coronavirus Testing Center Rocked by Intentional Explosion, Police Say
NO ACCIDENT
An explosive device was detonated at a coronavirus testing center in the Netherlands early Wednesday morning in what police suspect was a planned and intentional attack. The blast went off at the testing facility in Bovenkarspel, 35 miles north of Amsterdam. According to Reuters news agency, several windows were shattered but no one was harmed. Police spokesman Menno Hartenberg said: “Something like that doesn’t just happen by accident, it has to be laid... We don’t know yet exactly what exploded, the explosives experts must first investigate.” Protesters in the Netherlands have repeatedly voiced their anger about lockdown and curfew restrictions since the start of this year. A different coronavirus test location was burned down during several days of violent rioting in January. National elections on March 17 are expected to be dominated by debate over how the government has handled the pandemic.