Guv Demands Pence Explain Why the Hell Trump Campaign Held Two Rallies in Nevada
‘RESPECTFULLY REQUESTING’
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak penned a strongly worded letter to Vice President Mike Pence “respectfully requesting” the Trump administration explain their decision to hold two large, non-socially distanced campaign rallies in Nevada over the weekend. Sunday night’s rally at Xtreme Manufacturing in Henderson drew thousands, resulting in the city slapping the facility’s owners with $3,000 fine for violating COVID-19 directives.
In the letter, Sisolak related his “confusion and utter disbelief” of the president’s “contradictory and dismissive” actions on COVID-19. The Democratic governor said Trump’s actions put the state’s COVID-19 plan at risk. “I am beyond frustrated at the lack of clear, concise and consistent messaging,” he wrote, adding that Nevadans deserved an explanation for Trump’s actions. In closing, the governor asked if Nevada can expect additional federal support “now that the President has undoubtedly risked an increased spread in two communities.”