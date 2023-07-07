New College of Florida Wants $2M in Taxpayer Funds to Fight ‘Cancel Culture’

Read it at Tampa Bay Times
Trustees of the New College of Florida—which was given a conservative overhaul by Gov. Ron DeSantis—are asking the state for $2 million to bankroll a program to eradicate what it calls “cancel culture” at colleges and universities. Interim President Richard Corcoran said money would create a “Freedom Institute” to promote “tolerance of opposing views,” the Tampa Bay Times reported. “Right now there is a tremendous cancel culture that is existing in higher ed. There’s a tremendous pushback against that cancel culture,” Corcoran said. Parents, students, and alumni have decried DeSantis’ rebranding of the progressive liberal-arts school as part of his anti-woke crusade.