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Donald Trump is open to hearing more about “Medicare for All” from Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, who appealed to the president’s ego by calling it “TrumpCare.”

The president, in an Oval Office interview with the New York Post, said he will discuss the issue in person with El-Sayed, an epidemiologist who led the Detroit Health Department and the Wayne County Department of Health, Human and Veterans Services.

A week after winning his race, El-Sayed got Trump’s attention with a social media post of a golden “TrumpCare” card, writing, “Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave.”

Trump called El-Sayed's branding "very smart." X/AbdulElSayed

Trump, who loves gold and putting his name on things, told the Post that the branding El-Sayed used was “very smart.”

“He did a good job. He actually did a very good job,” Trump, 80, said of the 42-year-old. “I know I’ll be meeting with him... Maybe there’s some place in the middle that we could go.”

Trump did not specify a date.

El-Sayed, along with the eight other Democrats who flipped Senate seats in the midterms, will be sworn in Jan. 3.

Bernie Sanders, a driving force behind "Medicare for All," campaigned for El-Sayed. Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

Trump said he and Democrats could do “great things together” over the next two years.

“I’m just going to veto everything there is, and then at some point I think they’re going to want to negotiate,” he said. “I will, and we can do health care. We can do a lot of great things together.”

Over the weekend, Trump even posted—without any commentary—El-Sayed’s mockup on Truth Social. The day before, he told reporters in the White House Briefing Room he is willing to work with Democrats on the issue.

“I am open to great healthcare. Now, can it be what they want? No, but it can be a combination of what we all want. We could end up with great healthcare in our country. We could end up better than dealing with just the Republicans. We’ll have tremendous Republican support,” Trump said.

Discussing the legislation Sunday on Meet the Press, El-Sayed said he does not “really care what it’s called.” But he said he would prefer “Medicare for All” coverage that allowed for private plans as well.

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Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who endorsed El-Sayed, told the Associated Press last week how he would like to see “Medicare for All” implemented: over the course of four years. In the first year, Medicare eligibility would be lowered from age 65 to 55; dental, vision and hearing care would be expanded; and children up to 18 years old would receive guaranteed healthcare. In year two, the eligibility age would fall to 45, then 35 the following year, and then everyone else would be able to use it in the final year.

“Transforming a system which is 18% of the GDP of America, you don’t do that overnight,” Sanders said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did El-Sayed’s office.