FINAL DAYS New Details Emerge in Iconic Beach Boys Singer’s Death Love, 85, reportedly struggled through his final public performances weeks before his death. Theo Wargo/Theo Wargo, Getty Images # 1

Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love had been battling the effects of COVID-19 at the time of his death. Love contracted the virus last year and had been dealing with complications from the illness ever since, according to TMZ. His publicist announced he died at his Los Angeles home on Saturday, at age 85. In October, Full House star John Stamos shared an emotional message about the Surfin’ U.S.A. singer’s health. “My beloved friend, father figure, musical hero and mentor, Mike Love, is facing serious health challenges. We hope he’ll be doing what he loves for years to come, but we don’t know what the future holds,” Stamos wrote. Upon learning of his close friend’s death, Stamos posted, “Tonight, I’ll cry myself to sleep. I can’t remember the last time I did that.” Love made two final public appearances in October, performing alongside the Beach Boys and Stamos in Cincinnati and Nashville. At both shows, Love reportedly needed help onstage and stayed seated during the performances.

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