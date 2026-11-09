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PODIUM RACE

New Favorite Emerges to Become Trump’s Press Secretary

The latest bets come after Donald Trump sparked confusion over the weekend about who his next pick is.

White House communications aide Danielle Alvarez standing behind President Trump.

Finn Gomez/Finn Gomez, Getty Images

By Lauren Hartley

White House spokesperson Danielle Alvarez has emerged as the people’s bet for the next White House press secretary.

On Monday, the prediction market Kalshi had Alvarez leading with 20 percent, followed by deputy press secretary Anna Kelly at 14 percent and conservative commentator Scott Jennings at 7 percent.

A screenshot from Monday of the Kalshi bet on who will be the next White House press secretary.

A screenshot from Monday of the Kalshi bet on who will be the next White House press secretary.

kalshi.com

Alvarez, 37, served as senior advisor to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. The Cuban-American from Miami was also the communications director for the Republican National Committee during the 2022 midterm elections.

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The new bets come after President Donald Trump sparked confusion over who his pick is for the next press secretary.

On Saturday, Trump publicly offered UFC CEO Dana White the role, leading some to wonder whether he meant the more experienced Dana W. White, a former Pentagon chief spokesperson.

On Truth Social, Trump pleaded to his longtime friend, writing “please take the job” and saying he would be a “Press Secretary like none other.”

U.S. President Donald Trump attends the UFC 314 event alongside UFC President and CEO Dana White.

Donald Trump and UFC CEO Dana White have been longtime friends.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

However, Trump then said the whole thing was just a joke.

“I will tell you, I was only kidding,” the president told reporters on Sunday. “Dana loves the idea, and there’s only one Dana.”

“That was an example of something where I was kidding, and then people said, ‘You know, that’s actually a pretty good idea.’”

White House communications aide Danielle Alvarez watches as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn before departing the White House on October 22, 2026, in Washington, DC.

White House communications aide Danielle Alvarez watches as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn before departing the White House on October 22, 2026, in Washington, DC.

Aaron Schwartz/Aaron Schwartz, Getty Images

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Isabelle D’Antonio reported that a source familiar with the matter said White had declined the offer.

The White House has not had a stable press secretary since Karoline Leavitt resigned in August.

Katie Zacharia famously lasted just five days in the role in mid-October.

Katie Zacharia during her one-and-only press briefing as White House Press Secretary on October 13, 2026.

Katie Zacharia during her one-and-only press briefing as White House Press Secretary on October 13, 2026.

JIM WATSON/Jim Watson, Getty Images

“Katie is an extraordinary woman, an incredibly talented professional, and a tremendous asset,” Alvarez wrote in response to Zacharia’s post that she was leaving the position.

“It takes guts, grit, and a whole lot of courage to step up, stand behind that podium, and serve the President of the United States. Katie answered that call without hesitation, and she deserves enormous respect for it.”

Danielle Alvarez, pictured behind Trump, is leading on Kalshi to become the next White House press secretary.

Danielle Alvarez, pictured behind Trump, is leading on Kalshi to become the next White House press secretary.

Finn Gomez/Finn Gomez/, Getty Images

Both Kelly and Jennings, who were in the initial running, have already been passed over once, possibly tilting the odds toward a newcomer in the competition for press secretary

Kelly, 29, was the natural successor to Leavitt, having joined the press team in January 2025 as deputy press secretary and later being promoted to principal deputy.

donald trump anna kelly

Anna Kelly is seen with President Donald Trump.

Anna Kelly/X

She has not commented publicly on whether she wants the role.

Jennings, on the other hand, has made it clear he is vying for the job.

The CNN contributor met with Susie Wiles in D.C. in August to discuss the role and make his case. He previously worked as communications director for George W. Bush and Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Conservative commentator Scott Jennings has been floated for the press secretary job.

Conservative commentator Scott Jennings has been floated for the press secretary job.

Leon Neal/Leon Neal, Getty Images

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Lauren Hartley
Lauren HartleyBreaking News Intern

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