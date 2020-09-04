CHEAT SHEET
New Forecast Says U.S. COVID-19 Deaths May Top 410,000 by New Years
A new forecast predicts there will be more than 410,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States by the end of the year, according to CNBC. The model, conducted by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, foresees that the death toll will more than double by the first day of 2021, and could reach as high as 620,000 deaths if people don’t take public health guidance seriously and if state restrictions ease up. The model also predicts that the death toll in December could rise to nearly 3,000 deaths per day, which is 800 more than today’s toll according to data from John Hopkins University. “The worst is yet to come,” the director of IHME Dr. Christopher Murray told CNBC.