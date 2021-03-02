New Harry Potter Video Game Will Allow Trans Characters
DON’T TELL HER
Players in the upcoming “Hogwarts Legacy” video game will be able to create transgender characters, at least according to the current iteration of the game set to be released next year, Bloomberg reports. The news will likely come as a pleasant surprise for fans of the Harry Potter series who have been incensed over author J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments in recent years. The author returned her Kennedy award for humanitarian work last year following her publication of two essays minimizing and attacking the experiences of trans people.
Players will have the choice to pair any voice-type with various body types in the game, allowing for full customization. They will also be allowed to choose whether their character prefers to be called a “witch” or a “wizard.”