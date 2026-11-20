New Epstein Investigation Kicks Off Overseas
British authorities have opened an investigation into crimes that may have occurred at Balmoral.
Get The Swamp newsletter delivered straight to your inbox
By clicking “SIGN UP” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
British authorities are investigating allegations that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked women to King Charles’ private Balmoral estate.
Scottish police confirmed to Sky News that they have received information about disgraced ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as it relates to the estate.
“We’re examining information that we’ve received from parties, and we will progress that and determine what action needs to be taken,” Chief Constable Jo Farrell told the outlet.
Her comments mark the first time that authorities have confirmed publicly that they are looking into trafficking allegations at the castle. CNN had previously reported that an investigation was taking place at the royal estate.
Photos of Epstein and his girlfriend and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell were released as part of the tranche of files related to the late financier that the Department of Justice released late last year.
Epstein and Mountbatten-Windsor, whose royal title was stripped due to his relation to Epstein, have also been photographed at the estate together.
Balmoral, situated in the Scottish Highlands, was notably the favorite home of Queen Elizabeth II.
Documents in the files also revealed that the FBI spoke to a woman who claimed that she and another person were trafficked to the royal estate in 1999, under the impression that they would be working as a traveling massage therapist.
The victim told investigators that she traveled “to Balmoral and Palm Beach a few times” and had met Mountbatten-Windsor but noted that “no strange experiences” went on at the estate.
Another model told the Daily Mail that she was also flown to the castle to provide Mountbatten-Windsor with a massage.
“It felt weird and I didn’t want to,” she told the outlet.
Mountbatten-Windsor has denied wrongdoing in his years-long relationship with Epstein. Still, King Charles stripped his brother of his royal titles over his association with Epstein last year.
Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…