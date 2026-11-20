British authorities have opened an investigation into crimes that may have occurred at Balmoral.

By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

British authorities are investigating allegations that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked women to King Charles’ private Balmoral estate.

Scottish police confirmed to Sky News that they have received information about disgraced ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as it relates to the estate.

“We’re examining information that we’ve received from parties, and we will progress that and determine what action needs to be taken,” Chief Constable Jo Farrell told the outlet.

Her comments mark the first time that authorities have confirmed publicly that they are looking into trafficking allegations at the castle. CNN had previously reported that an investigation was taking place at the royal estate.

A new investigation into Epstein's sex crimes has been opened. Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

Photos of Epstein and his girlfriend and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell were released as part of the tranche of files related to the late financier that the Department of Justice released late last year.

Epstein and Mountbatten-Windsor, whose royal title was stripped due to his relation to Epstein, have also been photographed at the estate together.

Balmoral, situated in the Scottish Highlands, was notably the favorite home of Queen Elizabeth II.

Balmoral Castle, Aberdeenshire, surrounded by snow and ice. Jane Barlow - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Documents in the files also revealed that the FBI spoke to a woman who claimed that she and another person were trafficked to the royal estate in 1999, under the impression that they would be working as a traveling massage therapist.

The victim told investigators that she traveled “to Balmoral and Palm Beach a few times” and had met Mountbatten-Windsor but noted that “no strange experiences” went on at the estate.

The former prince was arrested on his birthday last year over allegations that he shared sensitive information with Epstein during his time as a trade envoy. Phil Noble/REUTERS

Another model told the Daily Mail that she was also flown to the castle to provide Mountbatten-Windsor with a massage.

“It felt weird and I didn’t want to,” she told the outlet.

Mountbatten-Windsor has denied wrongdoing in his years-long relationship with Epstein. Still, King Charles stripped his brother of his royal titles over his association with Epstein last year.