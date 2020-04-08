New Jersey Man Dies of COVID-19 Days After Mother Perishes in Same Hospital
A New Jersey man with Down syndrome died Monday evening from the coronavirus just days after his mom passed away from the disease in the same hospital. According to NJ.com, Thomas Martins died just before his 30th birthday at Clara Maass Medical Center—where his 55-year-old mom and caretaker died just nine days earlier. After his mother was admitted to the hospital on March 20 for a fever and preexisting heart condition, Martins reportedly developed COVID-19 symptoms. He was taken to the hospital the following day, and both mother and son ultimately tested positive for the virus. Martins lived with his mother, his younger half-sister, and his stepfather. He is survived by his sibling, stepdad, and his biological father. The virus is responsible for over 1,200 deaths in the state of New Jersey, which Gov. Phil Murphy said is an “almost unfathomable” number.