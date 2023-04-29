CHEAT SHEET
New Jersey Teacher Accused of Dangling Autistic 4-Year-Old Upside-Down in Class
A New Jersey town is up in arms after a teacher at a local preschool was accused of using a wildly inappropriate disciplinary technique on an autistic 4-year-old. On Saturday, protesters marched through South Orange demanding the name of a teacher who allegedly held Daylan Wilkins, who is nonverbal, upside-down by his ankles in front of his class, according to NJ.com. Protesters chanted “Justice for Daylan!” and “We demand transparency!” as Daylan and his mother, Devena, looked on. The teacher was apparently suspended from Montrose Early Childhood Center after a colleague reported the incident to authorities, but Wilkins’ family was not informed about what had happened for over 48 hours.