New Orleans Police Vow to Shut Down New Year’s Christian Revival
HERE WE GO AGAIN
New Orleans police are vowing to shut down a planned New Year’s Eve revival by churches that would violate COVID-19 restrictions. The rally is being organized by One Accord Ministries’ Pastor Andy Pellerano, who does not have a permit for the gathering, NOLA.com reported. On Wednesday night, Pellerano posted a video of himself with Pastor Tony Spell, who was charged with violating health orders by holding indoor services and who failed to get the U.S. Supreme Court to take up his case. Pellerano also name-checked Sean Feucht, a preacher who has been blamed for helping to spread the virus with his traveling services. In a tweet, New Orleans police said they will “ensure this illegal event does not take place” but did not explain how they would prevent it.