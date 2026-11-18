ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER New Plot Twist After Sex-Mad CEO’s Leaked Affair Bombshell The world’s second-most valuable company has a fresh headache to contend with this week. Edgar Su/REUTERS

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The Securities and Exchange Commission has launched a probe into Nvidia after the company’s billionaire CEO, Jensen Huang, resigned after he was exposed as having had multiple extramarital affairs.

The core of the civil investigation was not immediately clear, but it pertains to whether Nvidia’s financial disclosures deceived investors, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news Tuesday afternoon.

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Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the investigation.

The world’s second-most valuable company has seen its stock price plummet in the wake of Huang’s resignation last week, which was prompted by revelations that he had three affairs—two with Nvidia employees and another with a business executive believed by U.S. intelligence to be a Chinese spy.

Huang, 63, admitted on Nov. 9 to having an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a former business executive at the Singapore-based AI company Megaspeed. The intelligence community believes Alice Huang, who is not related to the ex-Nvidia CEO, is a spy who was passing secrets to Beijing.

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The Department of Commerce launched an investigation into Megaspeed in 2024 for potential export-control violations related to sales of Nvidia semiconductors. The Justice Department has since opened multiple investigations into Alice Huang, who formerly served as Megaspeed’s CEO.

The Nvidia co-founder, whose net worth exceeds $160 billion, was also alleged to have had relationships with two of his subordinates at Nvidia, including the company’s vice president of healthcare, Kimberly Powell. The identity of the other woman has not been reported.

Huang addressed his ousting in an X post on Tuesday, saying that he would be “honored” to return as CEO after receiving an “outpouring of calls” to reinstate him.

“I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life,” Huang wrote. Jensen Huang/X

“If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO,” he wrote.

Nvidia’s board chair, Harvey C. Jones, said on Tuesday that the board had accepted his voluntary resignation and has no plans to reinstate him, according to The New York Times.

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The company’s business in Asia has come under increased scrutiny after the extent of Huang’s relationship to the ex-Megaspeed executive was revealed.

In June 2025, Nvidia placed Megaspeed on its “no-sell” list, but almost simultaneously removed a financial disclosure showing its sales to Singapore, where the firm was based.

Alice Huang and Jensen Huang in a picture posted on her WeChat account. Social media

Huang has agreed to testify before Congress on Dec. 1 in a closed-door, transcribed interview regarding national security concerns. Nvidia’s general counsel, Tim Teter, has also agreed to testify the following day.

“We look forward to hearing from Jensen Huang and Tim Teter on their roles in a potential breach of our national security,” Congressmen Brian Mast, John Moolenaar, and Rick Crawford said in a joint statement on Tuesday. “The American people need answers on Mr. Huang and NVIDIA’s role in allowing dangerous PRC actors to access our most advanced chips, as well as the role of a potential Chinese intelligence asset in this scandal.”

Huang also agreed to testify before the Senate Banking Committee, according to Politico. A date has not yet been determined, but Sen. Tim Scott, who chairs the committee, has suggested Dec. 3.

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