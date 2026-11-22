The glitch hit the busy hub just days before Thanksgiving.

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Delta became the latest airline to be hit by a tech outage Sunday when a computer glitch briefly halted flights into its biggest hub, snarling travel just days before Thanksgiving.

The Federal Aviation Administration briefly halted all flights bound for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Delta’s largest hub, ahead of Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

The FAA projected average delays of 57 minutes, with some reaching 1 hour and 51 minutes.

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“Delta is working to resolve issues with the airline’s weight and balance automation system. These delays are not related to any FAA air traffic systems,” the F.A.A. posted to social media on Sunday.

Delta’s departures began falling behind schedule at 6 a.m., according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. Twenty-six percent of the airline’s flights were canceled or did not fly by 7 a.m.

More than 40 percent of Delta flights were delayed by 9 a.m. from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Delays averaged 57 minutes at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday. Daniel Heuer/Daniel Heuer, Reuters

The ground stop was replaced with a program to depart flights at staggered times, scheduled through 12:50 p.m.

The outage knocked out the system that calculates how much a plane weighs and how that weight is distributed. It measures everything from the airframe and fuel to passengers and luggage, helping pilots determine the aircraft’s center of gravity.

“Delta teams are using manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while work continues to restore automation,” Delta said in a statement to The New York Times on Sunday.

Delta Air Lines delays at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport have triggered delays at airports across the U.S. Elijah Nouvelage/Elijah Nouvelage, Reuters

While the delay only targeted flights coming in and out of Atlanta, the stalled departures created a ripple effect as crews work to turn planes around for their next destinations.

Passengers have reported delays at Newark, LaGuardia, Reagan National, Dulles, Boston, Baltimore, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, San Antonio, and Birmingham airports.

More than 4 million travelers are expected to pass through Atlanta’s airport during the Thanksgiving travel rush.

A person takes a photo of a screen displaying information on delayed and canceled flights after the US Federal Aviation Administration issued a national ground stop. Elijah Nouvelage/Elijah Nouvelage, Reuters

The Delta Air Lines glitch is the latest in a series of seemingly unrelated outages that have rocked the U.S. over the past week.

The disruption comes a week after flights were grounded nationwide on Nov. 13 due to a technical problem with the FAA’s air traffic control network. Flights resumed later that day, but disruptions continued into the weekend.

United Airlines reported widespread outages on Monday that caused delays. The outage disrupted crew communications and the airline’s ability to send pilots final aircraft weight calculations. The issue was resolved that day.