BAD START New TV Anchor Arrested After Being Found Asleep at Wheel The 26-year-old had joined WOAI-TV just weeks earlier. Yasmine Cowan, Facebook

Get the Cheat Sheet newsletter delivered straight to your inbox SIGN UP By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

A Texas TV news anchor was arrested after she was allegedly found drunk and asleep in her car just weeks after landing a new job. Yasmine Cowan, 26, was arrested after police noticed a car parked on the far right shoulder of a San Antonio highway, where she was found passed out behind the wheel around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Cowan was charged with driving while intoxicated and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. She had recently started a new job at WOAI-TV in San Antonio on Oct. 8. “Everything’s bigger in Texas. Officially the newest weekend anchor & reporter at FOX SA & News 4 San Antonio,” Cowan wrote in a Facebook post at the time. “We are aware of the charges brought against one of our reporters. We recognize the seriousness of the situation. Because this is a personnel matter, it is being handled internally,” a spokesperson from Sinclair Broadcast Group, WOAI-TV’s owners, said in a statement.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options