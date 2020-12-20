New U.K. Lockdown Could Last Several Months, Health Secretary Says
HERE WE GO AGAIN
A strict lockdown imposed on many millions of people in the U.K. could last several months, the country’s health secretary says. New lockdown restrictions were imposed Saturday in some areas of the U.K., including London. Asked if the restrictions would remain in place until vaccines have been administered, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News: “It is an enormous challenge, until we can get the vaccine rolled out to protect people. This is what we face over the next couple of months.” On Saturday, Britain announced tighter COVID-19 restrictions and canceled a planned Christmas easing following an upsurge in a newly identified variant of the virus that spreads even faster than other versions. Belgium and the Netherlands swiftly announced they would ban visitors from the U.K., and other European nations including Germany are expected to follow suit.