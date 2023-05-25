New Video Contradicts Russia’s Claims on Warship Attack
SURPRISE, SURPRISE
A drone attack on a Russian warship in the Black Sea earlier this week may not have been as “unsuccessful” as Moscow claimed it was. New footage released in the Ukrainian media on Thursday appeared to contradict the Russian Defense Ministry’s assertion that two unmanned vessels were “destroyed” before they could reach the Ivan Khurs reconnaissance ship. The footage, apparently filmed by a third naval drone involved in the ambush, showed a direct collision with the ship. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, accused Russian officials of “lying” about the incident in a statement on Telegram. “They really did manage to knock out two incoming drones, but the third one exploded right at the side of the ship and seriously damaged it,” Gerashchenko said.