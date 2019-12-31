New Year’s 2020 Celebrations Kick Off Amid Wildfires and Protests

Read it at Reuters
Millions of people have already welcomed the year 2020 in the planet’s earliest time zones, despite having little reason to celebrate. Revelers in Sydney, enjoyed an impressive fireworks display above the city’s famous harbor despite calls that celebrations be canceled due to deadly wildfires across Australia. In Hong Kong, the government did cancel the annual fireworks display above Victoria Harbor due to security concerns as protesters staged rallies amid tight security with 6,000 police officers in riot gear on the streets. India also brought in the new year with widespread protests over a new citizenship law that discriminates against Muslims.