Unprecedented NYC Flash Floods Kill Four Trapped in Basements, Says Report
The unprecedented flash flooding that drenched New York City overnight has turned deadly. According to the New York Post, four people have been found dead in the city after getting trapped inside their basements. None of the dead have been named, but the Post reported that they include a 66-year-old Brooklyn man, a woman in her forties who was found in her Grand Central Parkway apartment, and a 22-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were both found in a basement in Queens. All four were reportedly taken to area hospitals but couldn’t be saved. The city was pummeled by the remnants of Hurricane Ida on Wednesday night—a state of emergency has been declared, and a ban on non-emergency travel was imposed.