CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
After Florida and Texas Sent Migrants to NYC, Adams Sent Some Back: Report
BAD LOOK
Read it at POLITICO
After condemning Republican governors for shipping migrants to the Northeast, New York City Mayor Eric Adams reportedly sent some of his city’s migrant population back south. According to Politico, documents show the Adams administration paid to relocate dozens of migrants out of state between April 2022 and April 2023. More than 40 of the 114 relocated families reportedly went to Florida or Texas, states whose governors Adams has sparred with over similar behavior. The 114 migrant families Adams resettled, however, represent a minuscule fraction of the 79,000 who have arrived in New York City since last spring. The number also pales in comparison to the droves of immigrants Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent to Adams’ city.