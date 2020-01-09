New York City Subway Pulls 300 Cars Over Fears Doors Could Fly Open
This seems like quite a major design flaw. Nearly 300 of New York City’s newest subway cars have been abruptly pulled out of service over fears that their doors could fly open while trains were moving, The New York Times reports. The decision was reportedly made after two recent episodes caused concerns about the doors. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority refused to provide details about the two incidents, but did say that no passengers were injured as a result. The new cars—which ran on the A, C, J and Z lines—were supposed to replace ones that date to President Lyndon B. Johnson’s administration. A spokeswoman for Canadian manufacturing giant Bombardier, which made the cars, said Wednesday that the company’s own investigation showed that the doors hadn’t been properly calibrated by a Chinese supplier. “We are now inspecting all of the R179 cars and, where necessary, making adjustments to ensure the safe and reliable performance of the doors for the entire fleet,” she said.