New York City Subway Scare Suspect Taken Into Custody by Police
A West Virginia man has been taken into custody by police in connection with the discovery of two rice cookers in a New York City subway station during Friday morning rush hour, police said. Larry Kenton Griffin, 26, was taken into custody at an apartment in the Bronx shortly after midnight Saturday, according to a senior law enforcement official. Griffin remains in serious, but stable condition at Lincoln Hospital, where he is being treated for a drug overdose, the official said. New York City police said that surveillance footage showed a man placing the cookers in the Fulton Street subway station in lower Manhattan on Friday morning. Another rice cooker of the same make, year and model was found on the sidewalk in Chelsea, prompting another police investigation, the AP reports. Police said at a news conference on Friday that it wasn’t clear if the man was trying to frighten people or if he was just throwing the objects away.