New York Giants Kicker Aldrick Rosas Arrested for Alleged 100 mph Hit-and-Run
FUMBLE
Read it at NFL
New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas has been arrested for allegedly hitting a pick-up truck at 100 mph and then fleeing the scene in Chico, California, according to the California Highway Patrol. The 25-year-old crashed into the Ford truck with his 2018 Chevrolet SUV, and authorities believe alcohol was involved in the incident, according to the collision report. Rosas tried to leave the scene, but a California Highway Patrol officer tracked him down and he was eventually booked into the Butte County Jail. He faces charges for a misdemeanor hit-and-run and driving on a suspended license. “We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Aldrick. We have no further comment at this time,” the Giants said in a statement.