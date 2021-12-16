NYC Public Transport Official Offers Bizarre Explanation for Blow-Up Doll in Car

Read it at New York Post
A manager with New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority might want to start flexing his MetroCard after being caught pulling up to work with a Carpool Kenny Blowup Doll riding shotgun. Giulio Divirgilio was gotcha’d by the New York Post outside his Brooklyn office on Wednesday, but he denied using the doll to cheat carpool vehicle lane laws. “I use it for the company,” Divirgilio, a former cop turned general superintendent with the Buses division, said. The Post apparently did not follow up to ask how an inflatable suit-clad businessman would somehow stave off the aura of loneliness pervading Divirgilio’s Kia Telluride. The MTA told the Post that it was investigating the incident.