News Corp. May Split in Two

News Corp. is reportedly considering dividing into two companies to separate its publishing companies, like The Wall Street Journal, from its entertainment business, which includes Fox News and 20th Century Fox. Rupert Murdoch has previously opposed such a split but is reportedly showing support now. The Murdoch family would still have effective control over both businesses. The company’s entertainment holdings are far more valuable than its publishing side. The entertainment assets made up three quarters of the company’s $25.34 billion in revenue for the first nine months of the fiscal year, while contributing roughly 90 percent of the company’s profit during that period.