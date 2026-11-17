LONG LIVE THE QUEEN Queen Gives Epic Response After False Report of Her Death The TV station’s editor-in-chief said the cause of the mistake is being investigated. Gisela Schober/WireImage # 2

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has clarified that she is very much alive—despite a local news outlet reporting otherwise. People reports that TV2 Fyn accidentally broadcast news of the 86-year-old former monarch’s death on Friday. The outlet didn’t correct the record until Monday. Its editor-in-chief called the error an “unfortunate mistake.” Queen Margrethe’s last public appearance was on November 3, when she presented the Ebbe Munck Prize at Fredensborg Palace. On Tuesday, November 17, she skipped a planned appearance at the opera due to a sore throat. “Her Majesty is now at Fredensborg Palace and is doing well, given the circumstances,” a palace press release said. Queen Margrethe abdicated the throne in 2024, after a 52-year reign. She cited health concerns as her reason for stepping back. Her son, King Fredrik X, currently holds the throne.

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