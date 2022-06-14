Newsmax host Chis Salcedo baselessly suggested on Tuesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi purposely held up a congressional bill in the hopes of opening up a Supreme Court seat via assassination.

The Republican congressman he was interviewing, meanwhile, not only shrugged off the Newsmax star’s nutty conspiracy theory but took the ball and ran with it.

On the first day of Newsmax’s brand-new programming schedule featuring the debut of former Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren, Salcedo—whose afternoon show has moved to 3 p.m. ET—wrapped up an interview with Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) by claiming there are “some questions” about Pelosi’s actions in the House.

Namely, Salcedo wondered why the bill that would extend security to family members of Supreme Court justices didn’t pass the House until Tuesday, implying that the speaker held it up until after a threat was made on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s life.

“You know, a lot of folks are starting to ask some questions out there, congressman,” the conservative host declared. “They’re openly wondering why Nancy Pelosi sat on a bill that was passed by the Senate to protect Supreme Court justices.”

He continued: “Now she’s moving after an assassination attempt on Justice Kavanaugh. Are Americans right to question if Pelosi was actually hoping for or encouraging violence that could lead to Joe Biden appointing a new Supreme Court justice?”

Davis, who is in the middle of a fierce primary battle with far-right freshman Rep. Mary Miller, replied that these “are certainly questions Nancy Pelosi and others need to answer” before asking why “she thought Justice Kavanaugh” was safe over the weekend “despite having an assassin in his backyard.”

A California man was arrested last week after he allegedly admitted to authorities that he planned to kill Kavanaugh over the leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Prosecutors said the armed man, after taking a taxi to Kavanaugh’s house, walked down the street and called 911 to admit he was suicidal.

“We could have gotten to this bill last week but she chose to hold it up. And she needs to answer why,” Davis added.

The congressman went on to insist that only conservatives are under threat from political violence, invoking the congressional baseball shooting carried out by a leftist shooter while claiming “the only two justices” being threatened are Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.