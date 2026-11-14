SECRETARY OF DELAYS Newsom Brutally Trolls Trump Goon After His Nightmare Day The Democrat has branded Trump and his transportation chief as “Dumb and Dumber.” Sam Wolfe/REUTERS

While America’s airports ground to a halt, California Gov. Gavin Newsom fired up X to mock Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy for solving flight delays by stopping air traffic altogether.

Duffy blamed Friday’s nationwide groundstop on old technology becoming “overloaded,” and has pushed back on claims a botched AI upgrade was among the factors—but Newsom is not buying it.

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“Governor Gavin Newsom is honored to present Sean Duffy with the inaugural Super Intelligence (SI) Award for modernizing America’s aviation network,” his press office posted, referencing Trump’s attempt to rebrand AI as SI.

Newsom ridiculed Trump and Duffy over their response to U.S. flight chaos. Screengrab

“Under Sean’s visionary leadership, the FAA has eliminated late arrivals by eliminating departures,” Newsom’s press account said after the abrupt delay or cancellation of 15,000 flights disrupted millions of travelers across the country.

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Later, Newsom posted a meme depicting Duffy and Trump as the bumbling main characters in the 1994 comedy Dumb and Dumber. He also criticized the president for failing to update Americans on what was happening, with Trump instead posting on social media about a proposed federal film and TV tax credit during the nationwide outage.

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“The President, who goes on unhinged posting sprees at all hours of the day and night about the most petty, hateful, trivial nonsense, has somehow found nothing to say about a frightening nationwide aviation ground stop that has stranded Americans for hours,” he posted.

Sean Duffy at a press conference sought to defend himself from criticism after thousands of flights were grounded. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

“Not a single word of reassurance, or a word of concern,” he added. “Nothing. You’d think he could spare 30 seconds between grievances to reassure the American people.”

At Friday’s news conference, Duffy sought to fend off criticism over the flight chaos caused by the longest ground stop since the Sept. 11 attacks. He sparred with reporters, claimed outdated systems caused the issues, and then demanded $50 billion from Congress to fix air traffic control systems.

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Trump eventually surfaced late Friday to blame the incident on “old broken stuff” in an interview with Fox News.

Republicans and Democrats mocked Duffy, pointing out that the GOP controlled Congress during the two years Duffy claimed urgent action was needed to fix air traffic systems.

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