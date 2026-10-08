F-BOMBED Newsom Slaps Trump With NSFW Reply to Bonkers Threat Newsom fired back after Trump doubled down on threat to bomb Los Angeles and San Diego. Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom fired back at Donald Trump with a blunt NSFW message after the president again suggested Iran could be allowed to strike Los Angeles or San Diego.

“Shut the f--- up (please),” Newsom’s press office wrote on X.

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White House spokesperson Davis Ingle hit back in a statement to the Daily Beast: “Gavin Newscum is the worst governor in America, and he also may be the dumbest.”

The extraordinary response came after Trump revisited controversial remarks about California’s two most populous cities during a campaign rally in San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday.

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Trump first sparked outrage Monday at a rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, where he was campaigning for Republican candidates ahead of the November midterms.

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While discussing soaring gasoline prices and the economic fallout from the war with Iran, Trump argued that higher costs were a “small price to pay” for preventing Iran from causing catastrophic damage.

President Donald Trump has repeated a wild claim about two blue cities. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“Remember, with the war, it’s just artificial. It’s a little bit high,” Trump told the crowd. “It’s a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe.”

He then said: “They can take out a city—let ’em take, let ’em take out Los Angeles, let ’em take out San Diego. That’s—this is a very small price to pay.”

The remarks triggered immediate backlash in California, where the Los Angeles and San Diego metropolitan areas are home to more than 16 million people combined.

The White House insisted Trump was not advocating an Iranian attack on either city.

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The White House Rapid Response X account said: “He was saying the U.S. is fighting to STOP Iran from having the ability to take out LA and San Diego with a nuclear weapon — which they would if they had the chance.”

But on Wednesday, at a rally in San Antonio, Texas, Trump appeared to double down on his remarks as he attempted to convince MAGA voters to support embattled Senate candidate Ken Paxton in the midterms.

Trump returned to the issue of oil prices, calling them “a little more, maybe more than a little,” while claiming Americans are “paying less than under the Biden administration.” The national average for regular gas was $4.36 a gallon Wednesday, according to AAA.

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“You want to see trauma? You want to see problems?” Trump added.

“And I said it the other day, let them hit a missile into San Diego or Los Angeles on the way. Let them hit... you want to see a horror show? You want to see problems? Let them hit San Diego. Let them hit Los Angeles, and you want to see some bad things happen, you want to see a country that would be in freefall.”

Trump then added a disclaimer: “We’re not gonna let that happen. We protect our cities, we protect our country. We’re not letting that happen.”

The renewed comments prompted another wave of condemnation from California Democrats.

Newsom accused Trump of trying to frighten voters into backing MAGA candidates by threatening the bombing of major American cities, writing on X: “Trump thinks he will scare people into voting for MAGA candidates by threatening the bombing of over 16 million Americans. He has lost his mind.”

The Democratic Party also hit back: “Trump just said it again: Let Iran hit Los Angeles or San Diego. Disgusting and dangerous. End the war and hold him accountable.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the country should not be left questioning whether the president was threatening American cities and said she had contacted Rep. Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, about investigating the remarks.

“We should not be in a position where we are questioning whether or not the President of the United States is threatening cities in his own country,” she said on X.

“Although late in Washington, D.C., I called Congressman Garcia, Ranking Member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, to investigate the dangerous threats the President has encouraged this week against Angelenos. We will always stand together.”

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