MAGA Ally Stuns With Call to Probe Trump’s Big Win
MAGA’s fiery political predecessor believes Nvidia crossed a red line.
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A longtime Donald Trump ally has broken with the president over his push to reinstate Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO.
Newt Gingrich, 83, the former Republican speaker of the House, has called for a congressional investigation into potential national security risks following the Nvidia board’s decision to reinstall Huang as CEO.
Huang, 63, resigned in apparent disgrace earlier this month after three separate affairs were revealed by The New York Times reporting—one being with an alleged Chinese spy, Alice Huang, a Chinese business executive who formerly worked at the Singapore-based AI firm Megaspeed.
Huang also faced allegations of having an affair with Kimberly Powell, his vice president of healthcare, and another Nvidia employee whose was not named.
“There is something profoundly wrong about Jensen Huang having a relationship with a Chinese Communist Spy and helping China get a huge number of very advanced computer chips when that was specifically against the policy of the United States Government,” Gingrich wrote. “And now he is being reinstated as ceo of the most advanced chip-making company in the world.
Gingrich has been described as a precursor to the president’s aggressively partisan, confrontational, anti-establishment political strategy. He has long praised Trump–writing several flattering books about his presidency–having rarely broken with the 80-year-old president on policy or campaign decisions.
But now, the former speaker is balancing his long-held distaste for the Chinese Communist Party with his admiration for Trump. In his post, he appeared to be calling on the incoming Democratic majority in both chambers of Congress to take a closer look at Nvidia’s personnel shock that Trump deemed “the correct and proper decision.”
“Congress should really dig into this as a national security issue of enormous proportions and also a significant failure in the federal bureaucracy,” Gingrich wrote.
Less than a week ago, Reuters reported that the Nvidia board was not considering bringing back Huang in any capacity.
However, after thousands of shareholders, as well as Elon Musk and Trump, mounted a week-long pressure campaign, the board backed away from its alleged commitment to keep Huang out and brought him back to lead the silicon-chip giant, which many, including Trump, saw as a tentpole of the economy.
Trump, naturally, took a great deal of credit for Huang’s return in an interview with CNBC on Monday.
“I spoke to them, let me put it that way,” Trump told CNBC’s Eamon Javers. “And I convinced them, I made the deal.”
The president minted the decision in a subsequent Truth Social post.
“The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy,” Trump wrote. “On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure.”
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