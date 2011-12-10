Newt Loves Zoos

CHEAT SHEET
Newt Gingrich's spending the day with Barnaby, an 85-year-old tortoise at a Des Moines zoo, might be seen as evidence that he isn't taking his campaign seriously. But The Washington Post reports that it may just be evidence of how much the Republican frontrunner of the moment loves zoos. An 11-year-old “Newton Gingrich” lobbied the mayor of Harrisburg, Pa., to open a zoo in 1954. And as a congressman in the 1980s, Gingrich spent hours on a backstage tour of the Atlanta zoo. He's also written the foreword to the guidebook America's Best Zoos.