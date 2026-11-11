BAD CALL NFL Coach Turns Himself in for Nashville Hit-and-Run His $6,000 bond was scrapped. Rich Barnes/Getty Images # 1

NFL analyst and former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan turned himself in to authorities Wednesday morning for running two people over in his truck in downtown Nashville and fleeing the scene. Authorities arrested Ryan, 63, on a $6,000 bond, but he was later released as he qualified for pretrial release on nonfinancial conditions. He now faces two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of failing to give information or render aid, and two counts of failing to obey a traffic control signal. Ryan allegedly turned right at an intersection shortly before midnight Thursday, running over both victims’ feet and striking one of their legs. Both suffered injuries, although not critical. Ryan stopped at a red light where the pedestrians confronted him. He allegedly then got out of the vehicle and argued with the pedestrians before returning to his truck and driving away. Ryan coached the Jets for six seasons, leading them to consecutive AFC Championship Games in his first two seasons. He later coached the Buffalo Bills in 2015 and 2016. ESPN said in a statement that they’re “aware and in touch” with Ryan.

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