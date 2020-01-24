NFL Free Agent Antonio Brown Released on Bail
NFL free agent Antonio Brown was released on bail Friday after turning himself in on burglary charges after he and his trainer allegedly attacked a moving truck driver that was carrying some of his possessions from California, authorities said. Broward County Judge Corey Amanda Cawthon set $110,000 bond for Brown on Friday. The judge also imposed conditions, including that he must surrender his passport, wear a GPS monitor, and agree to a mental health evaluation.
Brown, a 31-year-old wide receiver, appeared at the bond hearing via video, wearing a green jail jumpsuit with his wrists shackled. He spoke only to answer the judge’s questions. Authorities said Brown’s arrest warrant includes charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, and criminal mischief. Officials responded Tuesday to a disturbance call at his home. The alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glenn Holt, hit him outside the player’s Hollywood home during an argument over Brown’s refusal to pay $4,000 to release his household goods.