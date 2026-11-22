'ONE OF THE BEST' NFL Star and ESPN Hall Of Famer Dies at 75 Tom Jackson’s longtime co-host said his death was a ‘shock’ after they shared a long conversation days earlier. Richard Stagg/NFL

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Former Denver Broncos star Tom Jackson died Friday at 75, according to his family. Jackson’s loved ones shared the news with ESPN, where he began working in 1987 and went on to receive the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015. Before becoming a familiar face on sports TV, Jackson was a linebacker for 14 years, helping the Broncos reach two Super Bowls. Jackson teamed up with fellow ESPN analyst Chris Berman, who spoke out about the death of his longtime co-host. “All of us are stunned. I’m stunned, we’re stunned and you’re stunned. We’ve lost one of the best human beings ever to walk the planet, Tom Jackson,” he said in a statement. Berman said Jackson’s death was “unexpected,” revealing the pair had spoken earlier in the week. “He was a vital 75. Tom was poignant; He was active. This is a shock,” Berman said on Sunday NFL Countdown.

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