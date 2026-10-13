'JUST HUSKY' NFL Star, 38, Says He’s Now Considered ‘Morbidly Obese’ The retired Philadelphia Eagles center spoke about his weight while praising another player. Brian Snyder/Reuters

Jason Kelce has shared a surprising assessment of his weight and how it’s categorized by doctors.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles center opened up about his weight while praising Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton during an NFL Network broadcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce played his final NFL game on January 15, 2024, and officially announced his retirement on March 4, 2024. Nathan Ray Seebeck/Reuters

Jason, 38, complimented Hamilton’s performance as a “big fella” while filling in as the team’s emergency long snapper during the Oct. 11 Eagles-Jaguars game.

Hamilton is 6-foot-4 and weighs 335 pounds, which is typical for his position. He was filling in for his team’s starting long snapper, Ross Matiscik, who suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton walks off the field after the Jaguars defeat the New England Patriots on Sept. 27, 2026, at EverBank Stadium. Morgan Tencza/Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“When I put on weight—I used to long-snap in high school—when I got to over 300 pounds-ish, it became really hard to look in between your legs,” Jason said. “Way to go, DaVon Hamilton. I love it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, who was on the broadcast with Jason, opposed his claim about his weight.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“You’ve never been fat. You’re just husky,” Warner said.

But Jason pushed back further, saying, “Well, I mean, if you look at the BMI, I think I’m technically obese, morbidly.”

Former NFL player Jason Kelce shows off his muscles on April 6, 2024, after a match during Night One of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The football star, who hosts the New Heights podcast with his brother Travis Kelce.

Travis, who also plays in the NFL and is married to pop star Taylor Swift, is 6-foot-3 and weighs 270 pounds.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift attend the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur, Getty Images

Jason has lost about 25 pounds since officially ending his 13-season NFL career in March 2024 and subsequently joining ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown as a commentator.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jason Kelce, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles, became the first brothers ever to play against each other in a Super Bowl on February 12, 2023. Brian Snyder/Reuters

According to the Body Mass Index calculator, Kelce is correct: His BMI is 33.7, which falls into the obesity category for his height range.

For people who are 6-foot-3, the BMI classifies a weight over 239.6 pounds as obese, while a range between 199.7 and 239.6 pounds is overweight.

The healthy category includes a weight range between 147.7 and 199.6 pounds, and anything less than 147.7 pounds is considered underweight.

Jason Kelce in February 2024 and in September 2026. Pic 1: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect, Pic 2: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Using BMI to assess a patient’s health is controversial, as it does not offer a comprehensive picture.

“The problem is not BMI itself, but the tendency to use it as a single focus,” Dr. Wajahat Mehal, a gastroenterologist and the director of the Yale Metabolic Health & Weight Loss Program, said in 2023. “BMI is just one data point, along with many others, that needs to be considered to determine a person’s health.”

It can also be misleading because it doesn’t account for muscle mass, meaning a person with less body fat and more muscle can have the same BMI as someone classified as obese, despite the latter having less muscle.

Athletes, for example, are often categorized as obese because they typically have more muscle mass.

Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, at a Chris Stapleton live performance at The Fillmore in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 6, 2025. Mike Coppola, Getty Images

Jason, who shares four young daughters with his wife Kylie Kelce, 34, has been open about his weight loss since retiring from the NFL.

In June 2024, he told GQ he had already lost 20 pounds.

“It’s hard to imagine another nearly 20 pounds coming off, being honest with you,” he said. “But my back already feels better. My knees already feel better. So another 20 pounds hopefully will make that much more adept at playing with my children.”

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register