‘LOVE OF MY LIFE’ NFL Star Dies at 35 After Agonizing Battle The former NFL punter took a turn for the worse over the past few weeks. Kyle Terada/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect # 2

Former NFL punter Kasey Redfern has died aged 35 after a debilitating battle with cancer. The father of two, who made four appearances in NFL games and debuted with the Detroit Lions in 2017, was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor and CNS lymphoma in 2023. On his 35th birthday on September 26, his wife, Lauryl, shared that he had been transferred into hospice care after he took a turn for the worse over the past few weeks. “Happy 35th birthday to my man, the love of my life, Kase Face!” she wrote. Lauryl shared that he had experienced “falls, extreme decline in short term memory, random throwing up, and some other things” likely “due to cognitive decline caused by neurotoxicity from all of the treatments he’s had over the last 3.5 years.” She added: “‘We know that healing will take place regardless of the outcome, but if he makes it to Heaven soon, he will have it better than the rest of us.” Redfern signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014 as an undrafted free agent from Wofford College and went on to spend time with six other NFL teams.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register