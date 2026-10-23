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NFL Star Reveals Scary Diagnosis at 53

The legendary player said he is still “one of the lucky ones.”

Southern University Jaguars head coach Marshall Faulk reacts on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium.

Troy Taormina/Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

By Meera Navlakha

NFL legend Marshall Faulk has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The 53-year-old shared the diagnosis on The Caring Neurologist podcast and said he’s in “a good place.” Faulk revealed that the first signs appeared while he was playing golf, prompting him to visit a doctor. While he said his life remains the same, his symptoms do appear. “The little tremors that I get, you know, they are what they are,” Faulk said. “I just pay attention to my gait, you know, while I walk, when I’m working out, my ability to balance. It’s still where it is.” Still, he called himself “one of the lucky ones” because his condition was identified early. Faulk has been the head coach at Southern University since December 2025. He spent 12 years in the NFL, winning the Super Bowl with the Rams in 1999, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011.

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Read it at NY Post

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