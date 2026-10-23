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DID NAZI THAT COMING

NFL Team’s New Logo Backfires Spectacularly

The Atlanta Falcons went a bit too far bringing back a retro design.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) celebrates after scoring against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Brett Davis/Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

By Ewan Palmer

The Atlanta Falcons have faced widespread online mockery over their new logo, which social media users said resembles Nazi imagery. The NFL team unveiled the redesign on Wednesday, gleefully showing off the team’s original black falcon set on a backdrop of red, white, black, and gold stripes with the caption “new PFP [profile pic]” and the “staring eyes” emoji. However, many people couldn’t look past how the logo looked like one Adolf Hitler would have used. “I must say, I was not expecting to wake up this morning to see that the Atlanta Falcons are preparing to invade Poland,” one X user wrote in reply. “I did Nazi this coming,” added another. Others also used the design fail as an excuse to ridicule the team for their collapse at the 2017 Super Bowl, when the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots. “Falcons were up 28-3 at Dunkirk,” one user commented. Others also mocked the Falcons as being part of the “Bird Reich” or the “28-3rd Reich.” It is unclear whether the Falcons intend to stick with the logo.

Atlanta Falcons logo.

The logo has been viewed about 40 million times on X.

X/Atlanta Falcons

Read it at The Guardian

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