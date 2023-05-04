NFL Workplace Culture to Be Probed by California, New York Attorneys General
ZONE BLITZ
The attorneys general of New York and California said Thursday they had launched an investigation into the National Football League’s workplace culture following allegations of employment discrimination. In their joint statement, New York’s Letitia James and California’s Rob Bonta said they would examine the league’s corporate office for “potential violations of federal and state pay equity laws and anti-discrimination laws.” The attorneys general said they had issued subpoenas to the NFL for relevant information pertaining to claims of gender pay disparities, harassment, and gender and racial discrimination. Their press release cited a Feb. 2022 New York Times investigation that chronicled more than 30 female employees’ claims of gender discrimination and retaliation. “No person should ever have to endure harassment, discrimination, or objectification in the workplace,” James said. “No matter how powerful or influential, no institution is above the law, and we will ensure the NFL is held accountable.”