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STACKING UP

NFL Star, 28, Hit With More Sickening Allegations

The bombshell accusations emerged the same week he simulated being in handcuffs as part of a twisted touchdown celebration.

Oct 29, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) reacts after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Jeff Hanisch/Reuters

By Erkki Forster

Running back Josh Jacobs has been accused of abuse by multiple women in the same week he appeared to simulate being placed in handcuffs as part of a twisted touchdown celebration.

Jacobs, 28, was already arrested on May 26 and charged with three counts of domestic abuse, three days after police responded to an incident at his home in Hobart, Wisconsin, in which his then-girlfriend said he threw her to the ground.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 16: Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 16, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
ONGOING CASE

NFL Star Busted Over Disturbing Abuse Allegations

Leigh Kimmins

Now, a heavily redacted Hobart-Lawrence Police Department case file shows at least three women contacted the department as it investigated Jacobs, the Associated Press reports.

That report follows Jacobs pleading no contest to battery and criminal damage to property charges in September. He was suspended to start the NFL season, but has played in the last two games for the Green Bay Packers, scoring in Thursday night’s win. Jacobs was skewered for his celebration, which he claims was modeled after a gospel song called “Break Every Chain.”

Among the accusations to emerge this week is a woman telling police that Jacobs slapped her across the face in 2022 when she visited his home. When she attempted to leave after declining to have sex, she said Jacobs took her phone and threw it into a pool before grabbing her by the hair, throwing her onto a bed, pinning her down, and knocking her to the floor.

“I should kill you right now,” Jacobs allegedly said. The woman alleged that Jacobs also spit on her.

A second woman alleges that Jacobs grabbed her arms and biceps and pushed her against a wall before tossing her belongings outside in April 2021.

josh jacobs

Jacobs missed the Packers’ first six games of the season but returned this month.

Brown County Jail

A third accuser tells police that Jacobs left her with bruises on her arms and scratches to her chest and neck in May 2022. She alleged that during an altercation, Jacobs grabbed her by her hair, put his hands on her head and neck, scratched her chest, and took her phone.

The unnamed woman reportedly said she did not report the incident at the time because she was not a U.S. citizen and Jacobs had told her she could be deported.

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Those three incidents allegedly occurred while Jacobs played for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Jacobs’ lawyers for comment.

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Erkki Forster
Erkki ForsterNight News Reporter

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