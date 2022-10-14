Nicki Minaj Is Pissed Grammys Moved Her Hit to Pop Category

Nicki Minaj is not holding back about the Grammys’ decision to move her hit song “Super Freaky Girl” out of the rap category into the pop category.

In a series of social media posts, Minaj says the change—first reported by The Hollywood Reporter—reduces her chances of taking home a trophy for the single.

And she also suggests she was singled out since another crossover hit—“Big Energy” by Latto—was allowed to stay in the rap category.

“If you can’t tell by now that there is a concerted effort to give newer artists things that they really don’t deserve over people who have been deserving for many years, then you’re not paying attention,” she said in an Instagram video.

“Any rapper, female or male, that wins a Grammy, you should be fucking proud of yourself. But why is the goalpost only ever moved when it’s Nicki? Well, I’ll tell you why. They don’t want the people that they have in the industry to go up against me.”

She said her song would probably win under rap, but that older, whiter voters in the pop category would be less likely to choose her over artists like Adele and Harry Styles.

Her theory: The shift all comes down to money, with big players in the industry stacking the deck for artists they can profit from.

“Let’s keep shit fair,” she said.