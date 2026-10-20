Oscar Winner, 62, Looks Unrecognizable With His New Hairpiece
An updated head of hair isn’t the only big change in the actor’s appearance.
Nicolas Cage has shapeshifted for a role yet again, with a fake nose and a fresh head of hair giving him an all-new look.
The Oscar-winning actor, 62, shocked fans with his borderline-unrecognizable appearance in the official trailer for Best Pancakes in the Country.
For his role as a crafty criminal, referred to as “The S.O.B.,” Cage wears a curly black wig, yellow-tinted aviator sunglasses, and a prosthetic nose, along with a patterned tan sports jacket over a tan vest and a burnt orange dress shirt.
The movie, directed by Ken Sanzel, is about Cage’s character’s plans for a risky meeting at a remote diner after a botched FBI heist.
Actors Justin Long and Lauren German also appear in the film as a diner employee and a federal agent, respectively.
Fans of the Leaving Las Vegas star commented on their surprise at his changing appearance in the trailer shared to YouTube.
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“Nic is everyone these days,” one person said, while another added that he is “unstoppable.”
“He just keeps having fun with his films,” another fan said.
The change in appearance follows a dramatic transformation for the 2026 film Madden, where he stars as the legendary football coach and sports commentator.
For the role, Cage added some extra pounds to his slim figure with a full-body heavy suit. He also wore a shaggy light-brown wig, fluffy eyebrows, and prosthetics.
Kentucky-based makeup artist Trevor Thompson created Cage’s newest look. He has designed looks for a wide range of film genres, including the 2025 film Oddities, the 2023 film Volition, and the 2022 film Saint Clare.
“Spent the tail end of last year and the beginning of this year in Little Rock, Arkansas, doing makeup effects on this fun film and met some great people along the way,” Thompson said in an Oct. 19 Instagram post of the movie poster.
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