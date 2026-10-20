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A BREATH OF FRESH HAIR

Oscar Winner, 62, Looks Unrecognizable With His New Hairpiece

An updated head of hair isn’t the only big change in the actor’s appearance.

Nicolas Cage attends Prime Video’s “Spider-Noir” world premiere in 2026.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

By Natalie Demaree

Nicolas Cage has shapeshifted for a role yet again, with a fake nose and a fresh head of hair giving him an all-new look.

The Oscar-winning actor, 62, shocked fans with his borderline-unrecognizable appearance in the official trailer for Best Pancakes in the Country.

Nicolas Cage arrives at the world premiere of Dream Scenario at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Nicolas Cage at the world premiere of "Dream Scenario" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 9, 2023.

Mark Blinch/REUTERS

For his role as a crafty criminal, referred to as “The S.O.B.,” Cage wears a curly black wig, yellow-tinted aviator sunglasses, and a prosthetic nose, along with a patterned tan sports jacket over a tan vest and a burnt orange dress shirt.

Actor Nicolas Cage underwent another dramatic transformation for his upcoming film "Best Pancakes in the Country."

Actor Nicolas Cage underwent another dramatic transformation for his upcoming film "Best Pancakes in the Country."

Independent Film Company (IFC Films)

The movie, directed by Ken Sanzel, is about Cage’s character’s plans for a risky meeting at a remote diner after a botched FBI heist.

Actors Justin Long and Lauren German also appear in the film as a diner employee and a federal agent, respectively.

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Fans of the Leaving Las Vegas star commented on their surprise at his changing appearance in the trailer shared to YouTube.

“Nic is everyone these days,” one person said, while another added that he is “unstoppable.”

Fans of actor Nicolas Cage were surprised to see another transformation of his appearance for a film.

Fans of actor Nicolas Cage were surprised to see another transformation of his appearance for a film.

YouTube

Riko Cage and Nicolas Cage attend the premiere of the film "Longlegs" at the Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 8, 2024.
DOWN, SET, WHO?

Nicolas Cage, 62, Looks Unrecognizable With Shaggy Hairpiece

Natalie Demaree

“He just keeps having fun with his films,” another fan said.

The change in appearance follows a dramatic transformation for the 2026 film Madden, where he stars as the legendary football coach and sports commentator.

For the role, Cage added some extra pounds to his slim figure with a full-body heavy suit. He also wore a shaggy light-brown wig, fluffy eyebrows, and prosthetics.

Nicolas Cage portrays the late Hall of Fame football coach John Madden in a biopic film about the coach.

Nicolas Cage portrays the late Hall of Fame football coach John Madden in a biopic film about the coach.

Amazon MGM

Kentucky-based makeup artist Trevor Thompson created Cage’s newest look. He has designed looks for a wide range of film genres, including the 2025 film Oddities, the 2023 film Volition, and the 2022 film Saint Clare.

Nicolas Cage stars alongside Justin Long and Lauren German in the upcoming film "Best Pancakes in the Country."

Nicolas Cage stars alongside Justin Long and Lauren German in the upcoming film "Best Pancakes in the Country."

Independent Film Company (IFC Films)

“Spent the tail end of last year and the beginning of this year in Little Rock, Arkansas, doing makeup effects on this fun film and met some great people along the way,” Thompson said in an Oct. 19 Instagram post of the movie poster.

Nicolas Cage arrives at the world premiere of Dream Scenario at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
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Natalie Demaree
Natalie DemareeReporter, The Looker

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