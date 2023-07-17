Nicolas Cage Bails on Montreal Film Festival Due to SAG Strike
NO SHOW
Montreal’s Fantasia Film Festival is the latest to feel the pinch of the SAG-AFTRA strike, with Nicolas Cage cancelling his appearance at North America’s biggest genre festival. Cage was expected to be awarded the festival’s Cheval Noir career achievement award at the world premiere of director Yuval Adler’s Sympathy for the Devil, which stars the 59-year-old actor. Yet a statement on the Festival website Sunday revealed: “We regret to announce that due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Nicolas Cage will not be able to perform at the festival next weekend.” The festival added that Cage might not be the only no-show and that “our website will be updated as we hear from other guests as the situation evolves. Our hearts go out to the actors, actresses, and the WGA, and hope the unions get a fair deal soon.”