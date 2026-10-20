Oscar Winner’s Nepo-Baby Daughter, 18, Gets First Vogue Cover
She posed alongside a fellow Hollywood nepo-baby in the photo shoot.
The teenage daughter of Oscar winner Nicole Kidman and country singer Keith Urban has made her Vogue cover debut.
Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, 18, wore Louis Vuitton in a green, foggy field for a nature-themed shoot photographed by Sebastián Faena for the November 2026 issue of Vogue Germany.
Sunday, the elder of the couple’s two daughters, has been modeling since she was 16. She made her high-fashion debut at the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2025 presentation during Paris Fashion Week.
In her cover interview with Vogue Germany, she revealed she entered the industry only after her mother relented to the teen’s “nagging.”
Sunday was photographed for the fashion rag in her school uniform alongside Ana Beatriz Cortes, 18, and Betsy Gaghan, 25, wearing garments from Phoebe Philo, Loewe, and Michael Kors.
Gaghan is a fellow nepo baby, the daughter of director Stephen Gaghan and Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Michael McCraine.
The actress and country singer’s daughter was first introduced to high-end fashion by “constantly stealing” pieces from her mom’s wardrobe.
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“She’s always been very generous with her clothes, for which I’m very grateful, because half my wardrobe now consists of her things,” Sunday told Vogue Germany.
Earlier this year, the teen attended the Met Gala with her mom. The duo wore matching pin-straight hairstyles that reached their lower backs.
After two years of major runway shows and campaigns for brands including Dior, Calvin Klein, and Omega, Kidman’s daughter said she hopes to follow in her mother’s footsteps after she finishes high school and applies to college.
Sunday also acknowledged her nepo-baby status.
“I’m very aware that I’m given opportunities that not everyone can have, and I’m truly grateful to be able to take advantage of them,” Sunday said.
She added, “I make sure to always give my best, never come to work with a negative attitude, no matter how tired or jet-lagged I may be, and treat everyone with respect.”
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