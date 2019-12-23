CHEAT SHEET
    Iowa Woman Accused in Racist Hit-and-Run Charged in 2nd Hate Crime

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    An Iowa woman accused of running down a 14-year-old girl with her SUV because the victim was Mexican has now been charged with a second hate crime for allegedly going berserk at a gas station. Nicole Poole Franklin, 42, allegedly began throwing merchandise and yelling slurs at employees and customers at the Conoco in Des Moines on Dec. 9. That was not long after police say she deliberately struck Natalia Miranda and fled the scene. Franklin, who reportedly admitted she had been smoking meth, is being held on a slew of charges, including attempted murder, in lieu of $1 million bail.

