Nicole Scherzinger Dumps Her Rugby Star Fiancé After 7 Years
Thom Evans said it was “with a heavy heart” that he was announcing the split from Nicole Scherzinger.
Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.
Pop star Nicole Scherzinger has split from her rugby star fiancé, Thom Evans, after seven years. “It is with a heavy heart that I share that Nicole and I are no longer together,” Evans, 41, wrote on Instagram Friday. “After seven years of love, commitment and believing in a future together, this is an incredibly difficult time.” The Sunset Boulevard star, 48, has not publicly commented on the split. The pair met in 2019 on The X Factor: Celebrity, where Scherzinger was a judge and Evans performed with his band Try Star. They went public with their relationship in 2020, at the Golden Globes after-party. Evans proposed three years later, and reports said the couple was reportedly planning a wedding in Hawaii and a reception in Europe. In his post Friday, Evans wrote: “Whilst this is not the outcome I had ever hoped for, I respect Nicole’s decision and genuinely wish her every happiness in the next chapter of her life. Thom x.”
Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation