Nigeria Pummels Team USA in Basketball Olympics Exhibition
Team USA's Olympic mens basketball team suffered a humiliating defeat Saturday night, losing to Nigeria in a close 90-87 pre-Olympic exhibition game. Team USA was the 54-2 favorites after beating Nigeria by 43 points ahead of the London Olympics in 2016. Team USA coach Gregg Popovich said the loss was a good lesson for the team. “In a way I’m kind of glad it happened,” he told reporters after the game. “It means nothing if we don’t learn from it. It could be the most important thing in this tournament for us. To learn lessons from this.”