Nikki Haley Makes Pit Stop Off Campaign Trail to Check on Ailing Dad
‘DOING OK’
Nikki Haley departed the campaign trail briefly late Tuesday night to fly to South Carolina after her father was hospitalized, her campaign said. The Republican presidential hopeful was back in New Hampshire for a rally by Wednesday, according to ABC News, with a reporter for the network explaining in a tweet that her father is fighting cancer. According to the campaign, the reporter added, Haley’s father “is doing OK.” Haley’s return to her home state came hours after she insisted to Fox News that America has “never been a racist country,” adding almost immediately after that she “faced racism” while growing up as the daughter of two immigrant Sikh parents in Bamberg, South Carolina. Haley displayed a similar level of doublethink while speaking at the 2020 Republican National Convention, telling the audience in one breath that while “America is not a racist country,” her family “faced discrimination and hardship” after immigrating. “My father wore a turban,” she said. “My mother wore a sari. I was a brown girl in a Black and white world… But my parents never gave into grievance and hate.”