Nikki Haley: ‘This Race Is Far From Over’ After New Hampshire Defeat
WHATEVER YOU SAY
Nikki Haley may be finished in the Granite State, but she’s not out of the race just yet. True to her word last week, when she promised not to abandon her presidential bid no matter how New Hampshire’s primary shook out, the former South Carolina governor made it clear she intends to fight all the way to the bitter, bitter end. “You’ve all heard the chatter among the political class,” Haley told her supporters after the primary was called for Donald Trump on Tuesday night. “They’re falling all over themselves saying this race is over.” Some in the crowd shouted back at her that “it’s not over!” as she pressed on. “Well, I have news for all of them,” Haley continued. “New Hampshire is first in the nation, it is not the last in the nation. This race is far from over. There are dozens of states left to go. And the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina.” Shortly after, Trump posted the word “DELUSIONAL!!!” to his Truth Social account. Haley dumped an eye-watering $30 million in ad buys into New Hampshire, outspending all of her opponents, including Trump. In return, she eked out only a narrower defeat than last time, when she finished a distant third to the former president and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Iowa caucuses. DeSantis tapped out six days later.